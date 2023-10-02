Sachin-Jigar gear up for Navratri with their latest single Dheeme Dheeme

Renowned music duo Sachin-Jigar is all geared up to make this Navratri unforgettable with the release of their new single Dheeme Dheeme, which will be released on October 3.

Dheeme Dheeme promises to be a pulsating and energetic composition. Sachin-Jigar said, “We are thrilled to unveil the motion poster of our new Navratri song, Dheeme Dheeme. It’s a promising revival of Gujarati folk, and we couldn’t be happier to share it with everyone.”