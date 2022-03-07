Sachin Tyagi says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gives hope to people

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always clicked with the masses and classes and will continue to do so. Whether it’s me or someone else playing whatever character, it’s the show. It is immortal,” said the actor, who plays Manish Goenka in the daily soap.

Talking about the show, the actor says, “This is what has made me a relevant, successful, recognised, a known face and an actor. I enjoy shooting for the show and I really don’t get to watch much of it,” he said with a laugh.”

Even though he gets compliments for his performance, he feels that they are not to be taken seriously. “I honestly don’t even remember what people say. They want their life to be like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when it’s about positivity and festivities and even if relationships go wrong, ultimately comes back on track. It’s about hope,” says Sachin.