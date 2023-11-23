Sacred union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati on Shiv Shakti – Tap TyagTandav

In the current storyline of the Colors’ show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav, the entire universe comes alive with the celebration of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati’s grand wedding and will mark the beginning of the legendary tales of Ganesha, Maha Kali and Kartikeya.

Subha Rajput, who’s seen essaying the role of Goddess Parvati, says, “I feel incredibly blessed to be part of Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav. Playing the role of Goddess Parvati has been an experience that can’t be put into words. Authenticity in portraying this revered deity means connecting deeply with the audience on emotional and spiritual levels, going beyond mere acting. The union of Shiv and Parvati represents the divine harmony of masculine and feminine energies, symbolising cosmic balance and unity. Preparing for the wedding scene has been a delightful process and the attention to detail by the entire team makes the wedding sequence look truly majestic and regal.”