Nawazuddin Siddiqui staying in hotel until his lawyers sort out the property dispute

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream house, Nawab (named after his father), which he made from his blood, sweat and tears, has now become the bone of contention between his wife Aaliya and mother.

As per reports, Aaliya has been locked out of the bedrooms by Nawaj’s mother. As their property dispute has reached the police station, Nawaj is not available for comments.

It is said that unable to choose sides, the actor is apparently crashing in a hotel and left it upon his lawyers to handle it.