Safe & sound: Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

PTI

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha landed in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon after being stranded in Israel following the attack on the country by Hamas militants. Dressed in casuals, the 38-year-old actress exited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 2.30 pm.

Almost teary-eyed, Bharuccha requested the media personnel gathered in huge numbers outside the airport to give her ‘some time’. “Mujhe thoda waqt dijiye (please give me some time),” she said, as she was being escorted to her car by the security.

The actress, known for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chhorii, was in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. Earlier in the day, Bharuccha’s publicist said she was ‘safe’ and on her way to India. Bharuccha was last seen in Akelli, the thriller drama about an ordinary Indian woman trapped in a combat zone.

