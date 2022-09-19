Sagar Parekh talks about his love for music

Music plays a very important role in actor Sagar Parekh’s life. For him, melodies are mood-boosters. The Anupama actor likes to listen to all kinds of songs. “My favourite genre is 90s classical rock music. I love Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eagles and more. Arijit Singh and Mohit Chauhan are my favourite male singers and Shreya Ghoshal is my all-time favourite female vocalist. They are versatile and have soulful voices,” he says.