Sagar Parekh talks about his love for music

Music plays a very important role in actor Sagar Parekh’s life. For him, melodies are mood-boosters. The Anupama actor likes to listen to all kinds of songs. “My favourite genre is 90s classical rock music. I love Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eagles and more. Arijit Singh and Mohit Chauhan are my favourite male singers and Shreya Ghoshal is my all-time favourite female vocalist. They are versatile and have soulful voices,” he says.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP