Sahil Khattar owes it to OTT

Sahil Khattar has been a successful RJ, host and YouTuber before he gave acting a try. His debut film, Kabir Khan’s 83, has done well and got him noticed. He made his OTT debut in 200 recently.

He says, “My experience of working in 200, my first OTT project, has been amazing. It was surreal to say it in one word. To play one of the deadliest serial killers and to actually be able to break so many stereotypes that ‘oh he is a funny guy, he is a YouTuber, don’t think he is going to be a great actor’ and getting 8/10 reviews made me content. I would not have asked for more.”

The OTT boom is here and Sahil feels the medium will take on a lot of other industries as well. The actor says, “The kind of content and concepts coming out is becoming a rage. People, who have just delivered one web series as a hit, their careers are made. Earlier, it used to happen when one has worked on big films but now, we can only imagine what kind of penetration OTT has achieved. ”