Sahil Salathia to be seen in Nikkhil Advani’s Adhura

Sahil Salathia has been a part of Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat as Shamsher Bahadur. Before that, he had already collaborated with Nikkhil Advani for his series POW-Bandi Yuddh Ke. Now, seven years late, Sahil and Nikkhil are set to reunite for Adhura.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment, Adhura is a Hindi horror series that will tell the story of a nostalgic reunion that turns sinister. The first look poster has already been released, and the series is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video.

About the new show, Sahil says, “I am very excited to be a part of Adhura. I have worked with Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment before on the series P.O.W. It has an incredible script, and I can’t wait for people to see this reunion.”

Along with Sahil, the series also features Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Pooja Chhabra, among others. Adhura starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 7. The series is directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee.