Saif Ali Khan on his father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the choices he made in life...

The unveiling of a commemorative plaque in honour of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi at Winchester College was a deeply emotional moment for Saif Ali Khan. Standing at the historic Hunter Tent cricket pavilion where his father’s cricketing journey first took shape, Saif reflected on the profound influence Tiger Pataudi had on his life. He admitted that cricket was very much a part of his upbringing and that he could easily have followed in his father’s footsteps had he not inherited his passion for the arts from his mother, Sharmila Tagore. In a rare and heartfelt conversation, Saif spoke about his admiration for his legendary father, recalling his grace, resilience, and quiet strength.

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You unveiled a plaque at Winchester College in your father’s memory. Was it an emotional moment?

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No, not emotional … proud moment. I know what a legend Tiger was in Winchester. The records were still standing till very recently. He was probably the best all-round sportsman they ever produced. This recognition was a lovely thing for them to do. He would have been very proud and happy. It was a very elegant ceremony in a very great school.

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How close were you to your father?

We were very close! He was always there, always solid. He would always understand the problem I discussed with him and offer insightful solutions. He was a class apart as a man and a great father. We all adored him.

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How much has he influenced the person that you are?

I suppose now, when I’m older, I am closer to his ideal and his way of doing things (not really though). It is always a great honour for me if someone says, ‘He is like his father.’ But I fear I fall short. But he is my standard and benchmark of a man.

Any regrets for not spending more time with him, and for being the rebel that you were when you were young?

I’m very happy to be able to say I made an effort, and so did he, to go on trips and holidays together. I wish there had been more. And I miss him whenever there are things to ask his guidance for. We lived in different cities. But he was so supportive at so many important moments!

Any regrets about not being a cricketer like your father?

No regrets at all about not playing cricket! I played a lot in school and I have reverence for the game. But my life and world is very rich and satisfying: I wouldn’t swap it for anything.