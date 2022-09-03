Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Nikhat Zareen recount winning moments on KBC 14

Celebrating India’s glorious innings at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 14, will be welcoming gold medalists Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Nikhat Zareen (boxing) on the hot seat. Seated opposite host Amitabh Bachchan, they will recount their experiences.

Chanu says, “I was very happy because after the Tokyo Olympics, the whole country had given me so much love and so there were expectations. This time around, I desired gold for India, which I had earned for the country at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. I was elated to see the Indian flag fly high. What gave me even more happiness was that the stadium was filled with Indians and they were cheering for me. When I got the medal, the National Anthem was played.

