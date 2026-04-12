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Home / Lifestyle / Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda calls Mohit Suri an alchemist

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda calls Mohit Suri an alchemist

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ANI
Updated At : 05:54 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday post for filmmaker Mohit Suri
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Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday post for filmmaker Mohit Suri on April 11, offering a glimpse into their off-screen bond. The actor, who garnered attention for her effortless charm under Suri’s direction, took to social media to pen an emotional note, expressing gratitude towards him, calling him an “alchemist”.

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Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, “You’re a bit like an alchemist, catching things most people miss, quiet pain, love hidden in the eyes and turning it into something we can all feel. And somehow it doesn’t stay yours, it becomes ours. I have too much to thank you for. You’ve taught my heart the courage to feel out loud and to lead with it. You’ve shown me a really beautiful way to live.” She added, “You’re the most human human I know. You’re Mohit Suri. Happy birthday my momo, your purpose finds you every time you create. Thank you for doing what you do, thank you for being you. I love you. Forever and ever and ever.” Along with the note, she shared a video of the two, capturing a playful and lighthearted moment. Aneet will be next seen in Shakti Shalini.

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