Saiyami Kher pledges support for young female athletes

In Saiyami Kher’s upcoming movie Ghoomer, she plays the role of a para-athlete. Always enthusiastic about sports, the actress has pledged to support young female athletes.
She said, “I have always wanted to do something for girls in sports, and I am trying to do my bit. Kavita Raut was sponsored first by an NGO started by my parents in Nasik. And I feel so proud to see all that she has achieved. In my small way, if I can contribute to helping young female athletes achieve their dreams, I will be very happy. In the last three years, I have helped support a vegetable vendor’s daughter to complete her engineering in electrical and telecommunications, and will be helping young individual female athletes in my capacity. I hope I come to a point where I can start my own organisation because this is something very close to my heart.”
Saiyami is part of Ghoomer, where she is playing the part of a cricketer, a Paralympian who has lost one arm. The movie, which is currently in the post-production stage, has been co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani. It is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.
