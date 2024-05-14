Saiyami Kher says she’s drawn to roles that take everything out of her

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Agni, likes to do roles that challenge her and push her out of her comfort zone. In Agni, she portrays the character of a firefighter.
The actress, who is known for Mirzya, Ghoomer, Special OPS and Breathe, expresses her contentment with being recognised as an actor capable of handling rugged and challenging roles in Bollywood.
She says, “I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to portray strong characters in the work I have done so far. It’s immensely fulfilling to be recognised for my ability to take on roles that push me out of my comfort zone, and demand physical and emotional dedication. I’ve always been drawn to roles that demand everything from me because, in return, they give me so much.”
