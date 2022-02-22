Saiyami Kher to play a cricketer in R Balki’s Ghoomer

The shoot of R Balki’s next, Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi, recently kicked off. Saiyami, who has earlier worked with Bachchan in Breathe: Into The Shadows, will be seen sharing the screen space once again. Kher, who is a sports enthusiast, will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the film. Abhishek will be playing her coach.

Saiyami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra. The actress even made it to the national team selection, but she opted for badminton state championships instead. Saiyami Kher is a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming movie Sharmaji Ki Beti and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwary’s Faadu.