Saiyami Kher's Game of Thrones connect

Saiyami Kher is one versatile performer. She ended 2022 with Faadu, which marked Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s foray into the digital space. She will soon be seen playing a paraplegic sportsperson in R Balki’s Ghoomer.
The actress has taken to social media to share a very interesting video. The video has Saiyami in an intense fighting sequence with one of key actors of Game of Thrones, who is admirably called Mountain aka Conan Stevens, who played the character of Gregor Clegane in the popular series.
Saiyami said, “Besides loving the experience of working with the one and only Nagarjuna Garu, I also was grateful to be a part of this incredible action sequence. If you aren’t a GOT fan, then meet the 7 foot 4 inches Conan Stevens, who everyone lovingly calls Mountain and played the role of Gregor Clegane. Unfortunately, after we filmed this sequence, the pandemic hit. And Conan couldn’t come back to India to complete the shoot. But I’m glad I have the memory of having shot this.”
