Saiyami to play para athlete in Ghoomer

Saiyami Kher will soon be seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer, an emotional and inspiring sports drama. Saiyami plays the role of a para-athlete, a cricket prodigy. Although she grew up playing cricket, this role was especially challenging since she had to essay the role of a para-athlete, something she had to work hard to get into the character’s skin.
Siayami says, “I play the role of a left-handed bowler in Ghoomer, but in real life I am a right-handed player... Preparing and filming for Ghoomer opened my eyes.”
Ghoomer, which is expected to release in 2023, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film, which is currently in the post production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
