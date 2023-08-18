Sakshi replaces Anshula in Suhaagan

Sakshi Sharma made her entry in Suhaagan recently as Payal, a role that was earlier portrayed by Anshula Dhawan.

Talking about her entry in the show, Sakshi says, “I feel extremely elated to get an opportunity to work with Colors once again in its popular show Suhaagan. This show has earned immense love and support from the audience, and I’m extremely happy to step aboard it in the role of Payal. This is the first time I will be seen essaying a lead character and I’m thrilled about exploring my craft in the role of a manipulative girl, Payal, who loathes her sister Bindiya for stealing the love of her life Krishna. Payal’s character is full of twists and challenges and that’s what intrigued me to be a part of this show. I hope the audience love me as Payal and shower lots of warmth and support to the show.”