Salman hugs Vicky a day after video of his security team pushing the latter went viral

A day after a video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security team pushing aside actor Vicky Kaushal went viral, the superstar was seen hugging Vicky at the IIFA event in Abu Dhabi.

Both Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen wearing a formal, stylish black suit at the function. The two shared a warm hug and also interacted with each other for a moment.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal also reacted to the viral clip: “Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that.” — IANS