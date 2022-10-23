Salman Khan down with Dengue

Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue. The actor has been asked by doctors not to do any physical exertion.

Salman was shooting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan over the last two weeks. The crew is presently shooting with the other cast members and Salman is expected to join them once he recovers. As he is not well, Salman won’t be hosting Bigg Boss this weekend.

Karan Johar will replace Salman as the show’s host for Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Confirming the same, Colors TV dropped a video clip of the show in which Karan Johar is seen as the show host. Caption on the video post read, “Archana aur Gori ke beech hui takraar par uthaaye Karan Johar ne sawaal. Ab iss weekend kya hoga inka haal?”

Last year, Karan Johar entertained everyone by hosting the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. He hosted the entire season of BB OTT, which streamed on Voot.