Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss Season 16

Salman Khan is back with the much-awaited show on Indian television, Bigg Boss. Colors TV has unveiled the first teaser of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 and Salman Khan returns as the host once again. Salman hints that nothing is as it seems in the new season of the show.

In the video, the host Salman Khan is heard saying, “15 saal se Bigg Boss ne sabka game dekha, lekin Iss baar Bigg Boss apna game dekhayenge. Subah hogi par aasman mein chand dikhega, gravity udegi hawa mein, ghoda bhi ab seedhe chal chalega, parchaayi bhi saath chodegi. Woh bhi khelegi apna khel. Kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelenge.”

In the promo video, Salman Khan is looking dashing in an all-black avatar. The video starts with a glimpse of the past contestants and BB winners, including Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Tanishaa Mukherji.

Bigg Boss 16 is expected to go on-air in the first week of October. Jannat Zubair Rehmani, Munawar Faruqui, Vivian Dsena and Kanika Mann have in principle given their nod for participation in the show.