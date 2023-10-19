IANS

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is thrilled with the positive response to the trailer of Tiger 3 and said that he has been fortunate to have movies in his career that have given him a lot of love.

Salman said: “I think what we are witnessing today as a response to the Tiger 3 trailer is simply outstanding. I have been fortunate to have films in my career that have given me a lot of love. But to get this volume of appreciation and to see this amount of frenzy after a trailer launch is truly special and a rare feeling.”

He added: “I’m happy that our trailer has hit all the right notes and people are supremely excited to watch Tiger 3 in cinemas! I’m also really touched by how people have reacted to seeing Katrina and me back as Zoya and Tiger.”

