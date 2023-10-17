Salman Khan’s fight gets personal Tiger 3 trailer

IANS

It’s a fight between family and country in the trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, which was released by the makers on Monday afternoon. In the Yash Raj Films movie, Salman plays the original spy Tiger, who is torn between his family and the country.

The over two-minutes long trailer is full of punches, guns and high-octane action but this time it has a dollop of emotions too, as the character of Salman is torn between fighting to save the country and trying to protect his family – Katrina Kaif, who plays the Pakistani agent Zoya and son Kabir.

