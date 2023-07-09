Salman says he will not tolerate disrespect, violence, abuse on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

—IANS

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who currently hosts the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has shared that he has a high patience level, and contrary to the popular belief of him being a hot-headed star, it takes a lot for him to get angry. He shared that disrespect, violence and abuse by contestants on the show irks him.

The actor, who is awaiting his next release Tiger 3, is often seen exhibiting his fiery side on Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes of the show over aforementioned reasons. As the host of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Salman Khan brings during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he calls out contestants for their actions, holding them accountable for their behaviour inside the house.

Talking about this, Salman Khan says,”Contrary to popular belief, it takes a lot to get me riled up. I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is disrespect for the show, the organisers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo (you may fight), but stay in your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse – that is something I will not tolerate.” Bigg Boss OTT 2 is available to stream on JioCinema.