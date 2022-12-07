Prime Video has announced the global digital premiere of Telugu blockbuster Yashoda, co-directed by Haresh Narayan and K Hari Shankar. The thriller narrates the story of a woman Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), who agrees to join a surrogate programme out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light. —TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP crosses magic number of 126
AAP wins 134 seats, BJP 103 and Congress 10, others 3
RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive
Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...
Voices emerging from Parliament should help India showcase its prowess during G20 presidency: PM Modi
Urges parties to allow Parliament to function, in the intere...