Prime Video has announced the global digital premiere of Telugu blockbuster Yashoda, co-directed by Haresh Narayan and K Hari Shankar. The thriller narrates the story of a woman Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), who agrees to join a surrogate programme out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light. —TMS