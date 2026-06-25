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Home / Lifestyle / Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, will take maternity break after current commitments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, will take maternity break after current commitments

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 01:34 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu walked into the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram to celebrate a film. She walked out having told everyone she is pregnant.

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The actor confirmed the news herself, addressing the press at the Hyderabad event without ceremony. "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy," she said. It is her first child, and she is expecting with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, whom she married in December 2025 in a private ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

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The pregnancy had been an open secret of sorts. Videos from the film's celebrations had circulated widely online, and fans had already made their guesses. Samantha put the speculation to rest in a few sentences.

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The two share more than a marriage. Nidimoru co-wrote the screenplay for Maa Inti Bangaaram, which Samantha also produced. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film tells the story of a woman who enters a traditional family as a new daughter-in-law, composed and agreeable on the surface, but carrying a past that catches up with her, testing the life she has built within her new family. The film reunites Samantha and Reddy for their third collaboration after Oh! Baby (2019). Their debut collaboration, Jabardasth, was mired in a copyright controversy involving Yash Raj Films.

After wrapping her current commitments, Samantha said she plans to step back. Her return, she promised, would come with another film for her fans.

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For now, something else is taking precedence.

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