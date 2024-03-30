Sana Sayyad pampered by the Kundali Bhagya crew during Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, Kundali Bhagya actress Sana Sayyad has been fasting through the day amidst her busy shooting schedules. The evening prayer marks the end of her fast, and she eagerly looks forward to indulging in the array of iftar delicacies together with her team. She shared that fasting was not just about refraining from physical nourishment, but also about cultivating a deeper connection with spirituality and being grateful to God for everything. What stands out though is the touching manner in which the team has been considerate of Sana
She shared, “For me, fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it’s about exercising patience, empathy and self-control. The unit and our co-stars have been incredibly supportive. On the sets, my beloved team ensures that they are taking extra care of me and other members of the unit who have been fasting. They see to it that we get proper rest and work only for a limited number of hours comfortably, especially during the fasting time. I appreciate the camaraderie and support among the cast and crew, as we all gather to share meals and break our fast together. They understand the significance of Ramzan for us and ensure that the atmosphere remains positive and pleasant.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...