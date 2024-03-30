Sana Sayyad pampered by the Kundali Bhagya crew during Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, Kundali Bhagya actress Sana Sayyad has been fasting through the day amidst her busy shooting schedules. The evening prayer marks the end of her fast, and she eagerly looks forward to indulging in the array of iftar delicacies together with her team. She shared that fasting was not just about refraining from physical nourishment, but also about cultivating a deeper connection with spirituality and being grateful to God for everything. What stands out though is the touching manner in which the team has been considerate of Sana

She shared, “For me, fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it’s about exercising patience, empathy and self-control. The unit and our co-stars have been incredibly supportive. On the sets, my beloved team ensures that they are taking extra care of me and other members of the unit who have been fasting. They see to it that we get proper rest and work only for a limited number of hours comfortably, especially during the fasting time. I appreciate the camaraderie and support among the cast and crew, as we all gather to share meals and break our fast together. They understand the significance of Ramzan for us and ensure that the atmosphere remains positive and pleasant.”