Sana Sayyad talks about the 20-year leap of Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s show, Kundali Bhagya, has kept the audience hooked with its intriguing storyline in the course of its five-year run. After a lot of twists and turns, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Arora) have finally reunited. But turning the tale on its head, the show will soon witness a 20-year leap. Popular actress Sana Sayyad will be seen essaying the role of Palki Khurana, who is a doctor.

Sana says, “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it is a huge honour. I’m thrilled to be back on television, especially with such a big show. Palki is a very relatable character. She is a doctor, who is very loving and caring, and who believes in always being there for others. The 20-year leap will bring in high-voltage drama.”