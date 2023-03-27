Sana Sayyad talks about the 20-year leap of Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s show, Kundali Bhagya, has kept the audience hooked with its intriguing storyline in the course of its five-year run. After a lot of twists and turns, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Arora) have finally reunited. But turning the tale on its head, the show will soon witness a 20-year leap. Popular actress Sana Sayyad will be seen essaying the role of Palki Khurana, who is a doctor.
Sana says, “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it is a huge honour. I’m thrilled to be back on television, especially with such a big show. Palki is a very relatable character. She is a doctor, who is very loving and caring, and who believes in always being there for others. The 20-year leap will bring in high-voltage drama.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...
Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today
The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...
2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...