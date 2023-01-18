Sanam Saeed on ban on Pakistani artistes in India

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed is a household name not just in her home country but also in India for the successful run of her show, Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Sanam says that due to the ban of Pakistani artistes since 2016, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan suffered immensely. The known faces of their film industry were popular in India after their drama Humsafar was released. While Fawad debuted with Khoobsurat, followed by Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mahira was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. During an interaction, Sanam said, “When the ban happened suddenly, it was a bit of a rude awakening, a shock, confusion. Why mix politics with art and culture and all of that? Tragic, but also, like, we all got over it. It is what it is. You can’t fight it… Fawad Khan and Mahira really got the brunt of it. It’s definitely a confusing place to be in when one second you are like here and the next second you are kind of just completely let go of.”