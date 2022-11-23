Sandeep enters Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Sandeep Baswana has been cast in Sony SAB’s new show Dil Diyaan Gallaan. Set in Punjab, the show is based on the topic of migration. Sandeep will portray a character named Mandeep, who is Amrita’s (Kaveri Priyam) father and Dilpreet’s son (Pankaj Berry). He will play one of the pivotal characters, who will influence the narrative. Despite reaching the pinnacle of his career and being a self-assured, wealthy and proud man, Mandeep feels abandoned by his father. Defying his parents’ wishes, he makes his own decisions out of pride and ego, which results in a family feud.

Sandeep shares, “The character of Mandeep is akin to any child from a middle-class family who is ambitious. This role is demanding, as the fate of the family depends on him. I’m excited to portray this character because he is, in some ways, completely different from the roles I’ve played in the past.”