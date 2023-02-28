Sangeeta Adhikary goes grey for Maitree

Sangeeta Adhikary is currently shooting for Zee TV’s show Maitree. She will be seen playing a negative character in the show.

She says, “My character’s name is Neelu and she is a very clever and colourful. Neelu and her husband are trying to pocket the property of her sister-in-law.”

Sangeeta adds, “The most funny thing about my character is that she has a signature dialogue— “Jhuth bolu toh kachuwa ban jaun, Jhuth bolu toh chipkali ban jaun. I had said these line multiple times. Once I was at home and during a conversation I said the same line to my husband. He was shocked and just laughed.”