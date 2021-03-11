Sangita Ghosh celebrates her birthday on the set of Swaran Ghar

Swaran Ghar is one of the most popular shows on Colors and the whole unit lives and shoots in Chandigarh like one big happy family. It was Sangita Ghosh’s birthday recently which was celebrated on the sets.

Sangita says, “My birthday was really special. Firstly, I got to celebrate my birthday with my eight-year-old daughter Devi, who came from Jaipur along with my husband. I had a working birthday and I always prefer it that way. The channel sent me a red velvet cake which is my favourite.”

She adds, “The moment I entered the makeup room, everyone was just waiting for me to reach and have a small celebration before we started working!”