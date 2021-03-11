Sangita Ghosh celebrates her birthday on the set of Swaran Ghar

Swaran Ghar is one of the most popular shows on Colors and the whole unit lives and shoots in Chandigarh like one big happy family. It was Sangita Ghosh’s birthday recently which was celebrated on the sets.
Sangita says, “My birthday was really special. Firstly, I got to celebrate my birthday with my eight-year-old daughter Devi, who came from Jaipur along with my husband. I had a working birthday and I always prefer it that way. The channel sent me a red velvet cake which is my favourite.”
She adds, “The moment I entered the makeup room, everyone was just waiting for me to reach and have a small celebration before we started working!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...