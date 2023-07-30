Sanjay Dutt’s first look from Double iSmart unveiled

ANI

Sanjay Dutt is all set for the sequel of cult blockbuster iSmart Shankar, titled Double iSmart. Dutt took to Twitter to reveal his character as Big Bull in his first look poster from the movie on his birthday.

Sharing his excitement of working for the movie, Dutt tweeted on Saturday, “It gives me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz — Glad to be playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on March 8th, 2024.” Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh are reuniting for this film. Double iSmart will have a pan-India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

