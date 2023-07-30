Sanjay Dutt’s first look from Double iSmart unveiled

Sanjay Dutt is all set for the sequel of cult blockbuster iSmart Shankar, titled Double iSmart. Dutt took to Twitter to reveal his character as Big Bull in his first look poster from the movie on his birthday.
Sharing his excitement of working for the movie, Dutt tweeted on Saturday, “It gives me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz — Glad to be playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on March 8th, 2024.” Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh are reuniting for this film. Double iSmart will have a pan-India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik
Thousands of young men take part in protest march
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...