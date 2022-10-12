Sanjay Gagnani admires Delhi

Actor Sanjay Gagnani recently visited Delhi and ensured he explored it all. The actor shares, “Delhi has always been fun. But this time it was so much more than that. As I went around, I was completely surprised by how much Delhi has to offer and how little most of us know about it. Delhi people are its heart and their hospitality is second to none.”

He adds, “Besides the food is always yummy and the nightlife completely rocks. Delhi people have their own style when it comes to fashion. In fact, I do try to pick some tips from time to time. Overall, people are warm and welcoming. But my best experience is always Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. The place brings peace when I am looking for some. It has become a must-visit spot for me anytime I visit Delhi.”