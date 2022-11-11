Sanjay Leela Bhansali kickstarts BAFTA campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially started a British Academy Film Awards campaign for his acclaimed film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring actress Alia Bhatt. The 76th British Academy Film Awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London in February 2023. As a part of the campaign, Gangubai Kathiawadi will be submitted for BAFTA members’ consideration in all categories, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Non-English Language Film. Bhansali said, “We are immensely blessed to have received so much appreciation.”