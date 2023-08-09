Sanjay Versain’s Pee For Protest is based on a protest movement

Tribune News Service

A book titled Pee For Protest, authored by senior journalist Sanjay Versain, was released at the Chandigarh Press Club on Monday.

Describing the book, Versain said Pee For Protest is set in the spring of 2011 when a protest movement swept India. The book is the reflection of the youth of that time, battling uncertainty and hopelessness. “It captures the turmoil brewing up in a generation that has forgotten how to rebel. The book brings out this internal conflict, and in the end leaves it for the reader to decide the fate of the protagonist or his own self as well,” he said. Narrated in a stream-of-consciousness style, the story is open-ended to allow different interpretations.