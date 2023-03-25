Santa Sarmah aces the ‘Mystery Box Challenge’ on ‘MasterChef India’

The show welcomed renowned chef Manish Mehrotra, who introduced an intriguing mystery box challenge for the top six home cooks. For the first time, home cooks used various techniques, such as the syphon gun and liquid nitrogen, to create their respective dishes. In this semi-finale week, Santa Sarmah of Assam impressed the judges. She presented the dish as “steamed stuff bun with celeriac foam along with kafir lime and dry dhania chutney”. The chefs commended the taste of her dish and took note of the visual presentation.
Guest Chef Manish Mehrotra said, “Coming to MasterChef was exciting, and I feel honoured to be here because it’s a great platform for amateur cooks.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...