Santa Sarmah aces the ‘Mystery Box Challenge’ on ‘MasterChef India’

The show welcomed renowned chef Manish Mehrotra, who introduced an intriguing mystery box challenge for the top six home cooks. For the first time, home cooks used various techniques, such as the syphon gun and liquid nitrogen, to create their respective dishes. In this semi-finale week, Santa Sarmah of Assam impressed the judges. She presented the dish as “steamed stuff bun with celeriac foam along with kafir lime and dry dhania chutney”. The chefs commended the taste of her dish and took note of the visual presentation.

Guest Chef Manish Mehrotra said, “Coming to MasterChef was exciting, and I feel honoured to be here because it’s a great platform for amateur cooks.”