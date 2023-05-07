Sanya Malhotra buys a house in Gurgaon

Sanya Malhotra gears up for the release of her upcoming film, Kathal. She will be seen in the role of a police officer for the very first time. The film is set to release on May 19 on Netflix.

Ahead of the release, the actress bought a four-bedroom apartment in Gurgaon, Delhi, for her family, where she plans to spend time whenever she gets a chance away from her tight schedule.

Kathal has been written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. The actress also has other upcoming projects, including Sam Bahadur.

After Pagglait, Kathal marks Sanya’s second collaboration with Guneet Monga.