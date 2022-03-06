Sanya Malhotra turn a cop for the Netflix film 'Kathal'

Netflix has announced its next film ‘Kathal’, starring Sanya Malhotra and Anant Joshi, which went on the floors earlier this week. This dramedy, set in a small town, revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer- Mahima, played by Sanya Malhotra, who is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself. Kathal is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also written the film along with award-winning writer Ashok Mishra.

In the announcement video launched by the OTT, Sanya is seen dressed in a police inspector’s uniform, talking about how her senior thinks that she has made the case complicated. But little does he know that the case has twisted her life. Interestingly, this film is Sanya Malhotra’s fourth venture with Netflix after Ludo, Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar.