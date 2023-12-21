Saqib Saleem joins Team Citadel

Netizens are full of excitement over Saqib Saleem’s confirmed participation in the highly awaited second instalment of the acclaimed Citadel series.

The actor heightened the thrill by personally confirming the news, reposting a story on his Instagram. This revelation has ignited a wave of curiosity and speculation among fans eager to witness Saqib’s contribution to the next chapter of the Citadel series.

Known for his dynamic performances in 83 and Rangbaaz, Saqib has been a favourite among audiences.

