Saqib Saleem wraps Crackdown Season 2

Saqib Saleem has wrapped the shooting of Apoorva Lakhia’s espionage thriller series, Crackdown Season 2, in Jammu & Kashmir. A suspense story with power-packed performances, the web series is expected to hit the digital screens in 2022.

Starring actors Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ekavali Khanna in pivotal roles, the second season is one of the most-awaited thrillers in India. Saqib says, “I am extremely grateful that I got to bring Riyaaz Pathan to the digital screens. The team of the series synergised wonderfully and we were able to successfully finish the shoot in time. The journey of being Riyaaz through training and embodying him before the camera was fulfilling. I’m looking forward to its release.” — TMS