Sara Ali Khan enjoys her tight schedule

One of the youngest and the most promising actors on the block, Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a satisfying and exciting phase in her career, having recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of Murder Mubarak she jets off to Mumbai to complete a day’s shoot for the film, while simultaneously shooting for the patchwork of Ae Watan Mere Watan.
With this Sara Ali Khan will have three films wrapped and ready for release including Murder Mubarak, Zara Hatke Zara Back Ke and Ae Watan Mere Watan by the end of this month. Soon after, the young actress will jump head-first into the shoot of Metro…In Dino which commences in mid-May.
Despite her choc-o-bloc schedule, Sara has been managing it all like a pro and bringing her 100 per cent to each of these projects. After the reception she received for Gaslight, more exciting things are in store for her fans.
