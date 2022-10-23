Sara Ali Khan kick-starts dubbing for her upcoming film, Gaslight'

Bollywood’s popular actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a photo from the dubbing session of her upcoming film, Gaslight. Directed by Pawan Kriplani, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles. Sara took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the dubbing session. The photo from the dubbing studio features a screen with Gaslight written on it.

Sara captioned her post saying, “Egg-cited!” The actress is currently on a roll as she has shot for two films already—Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Sara has also kickstarted shooting for her third film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. The shooting for this film goes on the floors this month.