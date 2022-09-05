Sara Ali Khan's impresses on the show 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

Amazon miniTV continues to spread the perfect dose of entertainment and comedy in Case Toh Banta Hai with none other than Sara Ali Khan. The Atrangi Re actress has entered India’s first court of comedy to tackle some atrangi ilzaams. Known for her quirky punchlines, Sara goes all out to tackle atrangi ilzaams and quips, ‘If I go to jail, I will get bail, you see I will not fail’, as comedian Paritosh Tripathi calls for action against her. That’s not all! Sara continues: Aap chale jao apne raaste, when the comedian tries to make fun of her famous namaste dialogue.

Sara’s wit leave Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila laughing their lungs out, and we are sure that the viewers will also have the time of their lives with this episode. Says, “Case Toh Banta Hai is a show that I was very excited to be on. I think the atrangi jokes are totally my cup of tea. The whole team and the concept is quite amazing.”