Sara Khanand Ankit Bathla of Thapki Pyar Ki-fame come together for a music video titled 'Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya'

Sara Khan, who is currently seen in Spy Bahu, and Ankit Bathla of Thapki Pyar Ki-fame have come together for a music video titled Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya. Produced by Jagbir Dahiya and Kressydeep Kaur, and directed by Sushma Sunam, the song has been sung by Ritik Chauhan. Sara says, “It was a wonderful experience working with Ankit and Sushma. I really had a blast shooting not only because the song was amazing, but also the locations decided by our producers were beautiful.”

Ankit adds, “I really loved the song, as Sara is a very close friend. The song is about love and, of course, rain. You should expect a great chemistry that will make you fall in love with the song.”