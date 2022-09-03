Sara Khanand Ankit Bathla of Thapki Pyar Ki-fame come together for a music video titled 'Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya'

Sara Khan, who is currently seen in Spy Bahu, and Ankit Bathla of Thapki Pyar Ki-fame have come together for a music video titled Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya. Produced by Jagbir Dahiya and Kressydeep Kaur, and directed by Sushma Sunam, the song has been sung by Ritik Chauhan. Sara says, “It was a wonderful experience working with Ankit and Sushma. I really had a blast shooting not only because the song was amazing, but also the locations decided by our producers were beautiful.”
Ankit adds, “I really loved the song, as Sara is a very close friend. The song is about love and, of course, rain. You should expect a great chemistry that will make you fall in love with the song.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...