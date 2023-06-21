Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That... return

—IANS

Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall’s surprise cameo on And Just Like That... was “nostalgic” and brought “a lot of joy” despite their long-running feud.

The actress, 58, who returns as Carrie Bradshaw in the show, are famously said to have fallen out while filming of the original Sex and the City series, which led to Kim, 66, not appearing as a regular character in the new spin-off series, despite her SATC cast mates Cynthia Nixon, 57, and Kristin Davis, 58, signing up to reprise their roles of Miranda and Charlotte.

“It’s been a lot of joy. We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy,” Sarah said about Kim’s brief comeback as sex-obsessed publicist Samantha in the series.

Kim had previously said she wouldn’t come back to the show’s AJLT spin-off, with her last appearance in the franchise in the second SATC feature film in 2010.

She is now set to appear in a cliff-hanger finale for the second season of AJLT. Sarah and Kim were reportedly “never friends” throughout the filming of HBO’s six-season SATC and its two subsequent film versions. It was reported Sarah’s apparent bigger pay packet for playing Carrie and being an executive producer on the show was one of the main causes of their alleged fallout.