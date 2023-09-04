Sarbpreet Singh's novel The Sufi's Nightingale transports readers to the mystical world of 16th-century Punjab

Puneet Kaur Thind

Sarbpreet Singh, a multifaceted talent known for his diverse body of work as a writer, playwright, podcaster, and commentator, has once again graced the literary world with his latest novel, The Sufi’s Nightingale.

This captivating book transports readers to the mystical world of 16th-century Punjab, where the Sufi mystic and poet Shah Hussain’s life unfolds in a tale of love, spirituality, and profound human connection.

Sarbpreet Singh’s literary journey is a remarkable one. With previous works such as Kultar’s Mime, The Night of the Restless Spirits, and The Story of the Sikhs: 1469-1708, he has proven his prowess in storytelling.

Singh’s ability to breathe life into historical narratives is evident once again in The Sufi’s Nightingale. He reimagined the life of Sufi Shah Hussain, a figure revered for his contributions to the kafi form of poetry. At the heart of the novel is the captivating love story between Lal Hussain and Madho, a Hindu boy who arrives seeking the affections of Amba, the renowned courtesan of Lahore. Lal Hussain’s instant infatuation with Madho sets the stage for a saga that encompasses love, heartbreak, scandal, mystical experiences, and, ultimately, spiritual enlightenment. The transformation of Lal Hussain into Shah Hussain, the revered faqir (mystic), is a central theme of the narrative, highlighting the transformative power of love and spirituality.

A particularly poignant aspect of this story is the final resting place of both Hussain and Madho in the same mausoleum outside Lahore. This location becomes the backdrop for the annual Mela Chiragan, a festival where thousands gather to celebrate through song, dance, and worship. This unique setting adds depth to the narrative, showcasing the enduring impact of their love and spirituality on the local community.

Sarbpreet Singh’s literary contributions have garnered recognition far and wide. His Story of the Sikhs Podcast has reached listeners in 90 countries and continues to captivate audiences with its sweeping historical narrative. He is also the founder of The Gurmat Sangeet Project, a non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving sacred Sikh music.