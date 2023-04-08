Sargun Mehta starts shooting for Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri

Actress-producer Sargun Mehta is on to her next project called Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. She recently took to Instagram to inform her fans about it.
Posting a picture of the mahurat shot, the actress wrote, “Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri 13th Oct 2023. Taking off today. Milde aa jald theatres ch.”
With her in the picture is also Gippy Grewal. The film is written by Amberdeep Singh and directed by Vikas Vashisht. The film is touted to be a horror comedy.
