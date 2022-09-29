Satish Kaushik plays politician Jagjivan Ram in 'Emergency'

Satish Kaushik will be playing activist and politician Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency. Kangana says, “I needed somebody who had Jagjivan Ram ji’s strength, his wit and his sarcasm. Satish ji was an obvious choice.”

Satish Kaushik adds, “It is a great feeling to play the former Defence Minister of India, Jagjivan Ram ji in Emergency. My director, Kangana Ranaut, is verycomposed.” — TMS

