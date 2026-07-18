Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, expressing support for the film and its portrayal of events.

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Speaking to the media on the issue, Aulakh said, "Satluj film is in our hearts. Diljit Dosanjh has shown the truth regarding what happened."

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His remarks come as the debate over Satluj continues after the film was taken down from OTT platform ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release by the makers following government orders. — ANI