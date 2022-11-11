Sayantani Ghosh to voice an audio show 'Shraapit'

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh is all set to make her audio debut with supernatural thriller Shraapit. She has been a part of the TV industry for a long time and is now open to experimenting with all mediums. She believes that audio shows are quite relatable, as they are like stories we used to hear from our grandparents during childhood.

The 38-year-old says, “As an artiste, I’ve been working for more than 18 years now. And I am always looking out for new challenges and themes, so that I stay interested and motivated emotionally. This is a medium I haven’t yet ventured into.”